Dana White promises top-five opponent for Alistair Overeem's next fight

Alistair Overeem

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem returned with a bang on his 40th birthday, sparking Walt Harris in the second round of the pair's main event clash at UFC on ESPN 8 last Saturday. In the post-fight interview, Overeem expressed the desire to embark on one last title run before calling time on his glorious career.

UFC president Dana White's recent statement will make Alistair Overeem hopeful of fulfilling his dream of becoming a UFC champion. White praised Overeem's performance against Harris and revealed that Alistair's next opponent will be one of the top five fighters in the heavyweight division. Alistair Overeem is currently ranked at #8 in the UFC heavyweight roster and now has 3 knockout victories in his last four fights inside the Octagon.

"He needs a fight in the top-five", says Dana White on Alistair Overeem's next clash

Speaking to ESPN’s Megan Olivi following UFC Florida, White revealed his plans for "The Reem's" next fight and said it will be against "one of the top-five" fighters in the heavyweight division.

“It was a big win (over Harris), now he needs to get one of these top-five guys. He needs a fight in the top-five. The heavyweight division’s a little backed up right now, we gotta get Stipe (Miocic) and DC going. Francis (Ngannou) is champing at the bit to get his next shot and deservingly so. So we’ll get things moving here soon.”

Speaking about possible opponents for Overeem's next outing, Derrick Lewis should be the perfect matchup as the latter is on a two-fight win streak and does not have an opponent yet. It will be a classic "stand and bang" matchup that the fans would love to see for sure.