Dana White reveals why he isn't going to book a Jorge Masvidal-Nate Diaz rematch

It was only a while ago when there were rumors about Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz having a rematch from UFC 244. The MSG main event, contested for the famous "BMF Championship" saw Jorge Masvidal dominate Diaz for three full rounds before the fight ended via doctor stoppage.

There was immediate controversy as Diaz's cut didn't look as bad at first sight. Outraged, Jorge Masvidal vowed to run it back with Nate Diaz. However, that doesn't seem to be the direction we're going in.

A while after UFC 244, Dana White admitted that he saw Diaz's cut backstage and it looked far worse than what he had first seen.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, White was asked about a possible rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. He simply said "I don't think you do an immediate rematch" before saying:

“We gotta see how some of these fights play out and see what’s next for (Masvidal). I mean he’s talking about fighting again after next year. So, you know, still a long ways away and a lot of things can change in that division in the next six-to-eight months.”

Is Jorge Masvidal out for the rest of 2020?

The biggest takeaway from this is the fact that Jorge Masvidal may not return in 2020. While he lost to Kamaru Usman in a rather one-sided fight, he didn't appear to take too much damage. With Tyron Woodley expected to fight Colby Covington at some point soon, the only opponents left for Jorge Masvidal are Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson - the latter who beat him in 2017.

It's going to be interesting to see what Jorge Masvidal's next step is. Either way, he's established him as himself as one of UFC's biggest stars and his next fight is going to be a big one.