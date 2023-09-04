Dana White's Contender Series: Cris Cyborg throws her support behind fighter about to make UFC debut

Cris Cyborg, the former UFC featherweight champion, has taken to her official Twitter account to rally behind Dione Barbosa, a Brazilian fighter poised to make her UFC debut in Dana White's Contender Series.

Her tweet exuded enthusiasm for the budding talent, hailing her as the UFC's potential new female superstar.

Cyborg's message read:

"Heeeey! Tomorrow night the @ufc gets the first look at their new female superstar from Brazil @dionebarbosamma 🙏🏽"

In this upcoming edition of Dana White's Contender Series, 10 determined fighters will step into the octagon, all vying passionately for the ultimate prize – a coveted UFC contract. The headlining clash features light heavyweights Bruno Lopes, boasting an impressive 11-0 record, and Brendson Ribeiro, who stands at 14-5. The stakes are high.

Dione Barbosa, displaying immense tenacity, has stepped up on short notice to kick off Week 5 of Dana White's Contender Series. In her UFC debut, she will go toe-to-toe with Rainn Guerrero in the women's bantamweight division. Both fighters are primed to impress the UFC hierarchy and seize the opportunity to earn a coveted contract.

Barbosa's remarkable journey includes a notable win over the ascending UFC flyweight Karine Silva. She has also faced formidable opponents such as UFC bantamweight Josiane Nunes and the jiu-jitsu ace turned MMA prospect Jena Bishop. With her training base at Kings MMA, the 31-year-old Brazilian enters the octagon with unwavering determination.

Dana White's Contender Series 61 weigh-in results

Ahead of an action-packed night of thrilling battles in Dana White's Contender Series 61, the official weigh-ins have taken place. The fighters have stepped onto the scales, and here are the confirmed weigh-in results for the main card:

Here's the complete lineup for the main card, along with the official weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD:

Bruno Lopes (204lbs) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5lbs)

Serhiy Sidey (135.5lbs) vs. Ramon Taveras (136.25lbs)

Dylan Budka (186lbs) vs. Chad Hanekom (185.5lbs)

Jean Silva (145.5lbs) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145lbs)

Dione Barbosa (125.5lbs) vs. Rainn Guerrero (125.5lbs)

