UFC lightweight Chase Hooper recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, making a bold statement about his daughter potentially becoming an MMA fighter.

Hooper made his UFC debut back in the year 2018 and since then, has been steadily climbing the lightweight division ladder. He boasts an impressive 15-3-1 professional MMA record and is riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC.

'The Dream' is scheduled to take on 41-year-old veteran Jim Miller on the preliminery card of UFC 314 this weekend. In the build-up to his fight this Saturday, the submission specialist appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he made a rather controversial statement on his infant daughter potentially becoming an MMA fighter in the future:

"Personally, I don't want my daughter to be a stripper or an MMA fighter. That's kind of the same level, to me. I mean you're dancing around in your underwear for people's entertainment, are you not? If I had a son and he wanted to fight, that'd be different, but [with] a daughter, I guess it's just natural that you want to protect them"

'The Dream' went on to state that he would not want his children to risk their physical and mental health by following in his footsteps and becoming MMA fighters:

"I think anybody in the sport will tell you, If I fight for my whole career to provide for my family and then they [children] turn around and do the same thing, then you kind of feel like you left a little on the table. Hopefully me fighting will mean that they don't have to fight in the future. They don't have to trade their physical health and their brain health for money. That's my goal"

Check out Chase Hooper's words below:

Chase Hooper wants to fight an up-and-comer prospect after getting past veteran Jim Miller

During the UFC 314 media day, Chase Hooper revealed to an MMA Junkie reporter that he wishes to face a young up-and-comer after getting past veteran Jim Miller this Saturday.

'The Dream' fought another veteran Clay Guida in his previous bout at UFC 310. The fight turned out completely one-sided as the 25-year-old easily submitted the 43-year-old veteran in the first round. Now, Hooper is scheduled to fight Jim Miller this weekend, who is another veteran on the older side.

After dealing with business at UFC 314, Hooper would remain hopeful of getting matched with a much younger, up-and-coming prospect for his next fight. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Hooper said:

"Hopefully we'll get another younger prospect on the up-and-come after this. You know, another guy on a win streak. But yeah, for now we'll take what we can get and I'm happy with the matchup [Miller]"

Check out Chase Hooper's words below (2:25):

