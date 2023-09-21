Danial Williams suggests Superlek is hungrier than Rodtang at this stage: “He’s just destroying opponents”

After more than a year of trying to put this fight together, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 will finally lock horns in the ONE Championship ring tomorrow night.

As such, many fans and athletes are paying close attention to this fight, including former ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams. Williams has fought both Rodtang and Superlek in ONE Championship, making his opinion all the more relevant.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams talked about the upcoming showdown between Rodtang and Superlek, giving his opinion on who would win. Even though he’s a huge fan of Rodtang, the Australian-Thai phenom suggests Superlek could come out the victor in this one:

“It’s a hard one, man. I think about it quite a bit, like, “Who would win?” It’s almost like who’s going to prepare [the best] and who wants it the most, and Superlek is showing that right now. He’s the man right now. He’s just destroying opponents. He was like Rodtang last year, or two years before that. And Rodtang’s being a bit of a superstar now. So yeah, it’s super hard."

Rodtang and Superlek go to war in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22nd, Asia primetime.

Meanwhile, Williams will be back in action when he heads to ONE Fight Night 15 to take on Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. Fans can catch it for free on Amazon Prime Video.