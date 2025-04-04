  • home icon
Daniel Cormier asks Justin Gaethje's opinion on Conor McGregor as Ireland's president during live phone call and it goes hilariously

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:26 GMT
Justin Gaethje (right) answers question regarding Conor McGregor
Justin Gaethje (right) answers question regarding Conor McGregor's (left) presidential run. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Daniel Cormier recently asked Justin Gaethje about his thoughts on Conor McGregor running for Ireland's president, and 'The Highlight' had a hilarious reaction.

McGregor has made no secret about his political ambition over the past few months and has strongly suggested that he'd run for office in the following Irish elections. He also visited the White House recently, where he gave an impassioned speech on the immigration issues allegedly plaguing Ireland.

In a recent episode of his podcast with Ben Askren, Cormier jokingly called up Gaethje on his phone and put it on loudspeaker before asking for his opinion on McGregor's presidential aspirations. Gaethje hilariously replied:

"Daniel, stop calling me for this dumb sh*t... Terrible question... America baby."

Cormier also detailed what Gaethje said while he couldn't be heard on the mic and stated:

"He said he doesn't know sh*t about Ireland and he doesn't f**king care."

Catch Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje's exchange below (27:16):

youtube-cover
Conor McGregor reacts to Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements

Conor McGregor recently reacted to Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs that included trade taxes on Ireland. The UFC superstar was unhappy with the Republic of Ireland being slapped with 20% reciprocal tariffs while Northern Ireland and the UK getting a 10% trade tax.

In an X post, McGregor offered a potential solution to the issue and slammed the Irish government for charging the US high tariffs. He wrote:

"To be charged double the United Kingdom is an abomination! If this is fully reciprocal, what on earth are we charging our brothers in the US 20% for at the order of the EU? Although we are in the EU, Ireland must administer exemption to our siblings in the United States separate to the EU, and the favor then returned."
He continued:

"Ireland will separate here, and we will charge 10% on Irish goods to the US, and the US will charge 10% to us also. Fair play. Otherwise, and maybe the caveat in all of this, we should no longer be in the EU."

Edited by Nishant Zende.
