Daniel Cormier claps back at UFC 313 bias accusations over Alex Pereira and Dagestani fighters: "It’s so funny"

Daniel Cormier took on allegations in a lighthearted manner at UFC 313 that he has a bias for Dagestani fighters. He shared screenshots of harsh comments where people criticized his commentary, using crude language to call him out. Instead of getting defensive, Cormier comically clapped back.

Magomed Ankalaev won at UFC 313, but that did not stop the fans from saying that Cormier was favoring Dagestani fighters. This is not the first time such accusations have come Cormier's way, but he continues to take everything in stride, often responding to allegations with humor. His commentary continues to be a talking point, with debates ensuing among MMA fans.

Cormier wrote:

"It’s so funny because as you’re saying that I was getting this lol. You guys are so bad"

Check out Daniel Cormier's post below:

Daniel Cormier praises Justin Gaethje’s uppercut mastery in win over Rafael Fiziev

Daniel Cormier was impressed by Justin Gaethje's collar tie and uppercut combination after his victory over Rafael Fiziev, pointing out how effective it was. Gaethje dropped Fiziev and shifted the fight's momentum back in his favor for the rest of it.

Fiziev opened the third round strongly, landing punches and showing great tenacity, but Gaethje didn't relent, walking his man down with a torrent of punches and control. As time passed, however, Gaethje's volume and accuracy began to take a toll on Fiziev, a toll that earned him the victory in the end.

Cormier said:

"I love when JG went to that collar uppercut—that was one of my favorite combinations. That was one of the punches I used more than anything I did inside the Octagon. Get the collar tie, throw the uppercut with the right hand. Justin dropped Raphael F with that, and from that moment, it became difficult for [Fiziev] to get him. [Fiziev] started round three very well, but then Gate just kept pouring it on, man—kept pouring it on."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments in the video below: (7:05)

