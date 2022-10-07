"Is this the fight for McGregor?"- Daniel Cormier discusses a potential comeback fight for Conor McGregor against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has been inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264. The former double champ has, however, been teasing a comeback. Fellow double champ Daniel Cormier questioned whether McGregor's comeback fight should take place against Justin Gaethje.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with DC, Cormier initially discussed Gaethje's allegations, as well as McGregor's desire to move up to welterweight, before stating:

"Justin Gaethje is insane at throwing leg kicks. Is this the fight for Conor McGregor right back being that Justin will beat the leg down especially knowing that Conor is a southpaw and Justin is a conventional fighter? Justin can throw those kicks from both sides and he can really beat up that injured leg so is this the fight?"

Cormier added:

"As a fan of the fight game, this is one that I would love to see, but is this the fight for McGregor being that McGregor is coming off of such a massive injury? The world would love it."

Cormier would conclude by calling Gaethje's allegations serious, suggesting that there could be background info leading him to believe McGregor is using steroids. He would also question whether Gaethje is simply angling for a money fight due to McGregor's willingness to respond to call-outs.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 5:50 mark):

Conor McGregor accused of steroid use by Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has visibly bulked up in size during his recovery from breaking his leg. His weight gain, combined with the fact that he hasn't been tested by USADA has led many to have speculated that McGregor is using steroids.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor… After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA. After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…

No.3-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje openly suggested that McGregor could be using steroids during a recent interview with MMA Fighting, stating:

"Sounds to me like he's off taking steroids right now. He hasn't been drug tested by USADA in quite some time. I'm looking for fair competition. If he's on steroids, then give me steroids and let's go. I'm down with that. My health is my biggest factor. I have never taken a performance enhancing drug and I do not want to fight people that are taking performance enhancing drugs."

Gaethje's suggestion that McGregor is using performance enhancing drugs is a major allegation coming from a fellow fighter. While McGregor seems to be healthier, it will likely take some time for him to return to the octagon, as he will have to provide two negative samples before returning.

Watch Justin Gaethje's comments on Conor McGregor below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."



Full interview with youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR ▶️ youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k https://t.co/D3bQMeunmS

