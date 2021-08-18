Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman makes sense for the UFC welterweight champion

In a recently conducted Q&A session on social media, Conor McGregor suggested that he’d be open to facing and defeating UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title.

Not one to be outdone, Usman fired back with the following tweet:

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

MMA legend Daniel Cormier addressed this topic in an episode of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC. Speaking to co-host Ryan Clark, he stated:

“If (Kamaru) Usman gets through (Colby) Covington again, and the Conor McGregor fight is an opportunity, why wouldn’t he do it? Any person with a brain would do that. Usman fought against (Jorge) Masvidal on 7 days (7 days’ notice) when Masvidal had all the hype right? When he (Masvidal) had been knocking everybody out, got on the plane, stopped in Italy for the pizza – did all that whole thing. And he (Usman) sold more pay-per-views than he’s ever sold in his life. Then he (Usman) fought him again, right? But he fought him again after fighting Gilbert Burns – And (after) seeing the difference in a pay-per-view against a guy that is a very difficult fight but may not have the name and a guy that is an easier fight but has a massive name.”

“So, if I’m Kamaru Usman, for my style, I’m definitely taking that (Conor McGregor fight) or looking into it as an opportunity. Because you and I both know that Conor McGregor is the biggest star in all of mixed martial arts. And that won’t change; wins, losses. It won’t change. He will constantly stay as the marquee name in mixed martial arts.”

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 and Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4

Colby Covington (left) and Dustin Poirier (right)

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his UFC welterweight title in another rematch next. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had defended his title via fifth-round TKO against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Usman will now face Covington for the second time, as the longtime rivals are set to clash at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is recovering from the leg injury that he suffered in his trilogy matchup against Dustin Poirier, a lightweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021.

While the Irishman has suggested that he is open to fighting Usman for the welterweight title, he’s also consistently maintained that his rivalry with Poirier is far from over.

The consensus is that when Conor McGregor returns from his injury layoff in 2022, he’s likely to fight Dustin Poirier for the fourth time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh