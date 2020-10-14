Daniel Cormier feels Jon Jones cheated before their first fight after Twitter admission

Jon Jones, the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, recently confirmed a long-standing rumour that he hid under the cage to avoid the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) during a drug test. The former light heavyweight champion, who is having an ongoing war of words with Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on Twitter, made the admission last week.

jonathan stayed under the cage to hide from USADA during a random drug test. This is facts 📠📠📠

Brother explain your titty 🥴 I was hiding from Nevada state Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s the actual truth 😁Now everyone knows everyone — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

Daniel Cormier who was Jon Jones' next opponent after the fiasco is not convinced by his explanation of the incident. Speaking on the DC and Helwani podcast, the former two-weight champion criticised Jones and his team for cheating and taking banned supplements.

I think it was before we fought the first time. I heard it for years, and I never used it because I couldn't prove it, but now we know it's true. The reality is, with Jones' history, if you believe it was from marijuana you're as stupid as him. That's not true, I am sorry Jones, you were cheating just like the other times.

Jon Jones was suspended for a doping violation back in 2016, before the rematch against Daniel Cormier. Jones also tested positive for Turinabol after the win against Cormier, which was later turned into a 'No Contest' by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Daniel Cormier criticises Jon Jones and his team for hiding under the ring

Daniel Cormier wasn't buying the marijuana story admitted to by Jon Jones and was critical of him and his team for allowing that to happen. Cormier who fought Jones twice was disappoined by his former opponent's actions.

Daniel Cormier kicks Jon Jones in their second fight

That should have been rock bottom for Jones. 'I am doing stuff so wrong that I have to hide from drug testers under the Octagon'. Chael Sonnen said he was under the ring for 8 hours. Israel Adesanya got him.

I know the guy does bad things, it's very discouraging and disappointing. How do you look at everybody else? This wasn't done individually, so who else was involved? You got to look at other people in that gym and say, you guys are dirty.