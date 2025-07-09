Daniel Cormier gets 100% real about his "frustration" with Jon Jones throughout career: "Why did it happen every time?"

Daniel Cormier recently opened up about his legendary rivalry with Jon Jones and detailed his particular frustration with his longtime nemesis. Cormier recalled Jones' alleged behavior causing issues whenever they were booked for a fight, and questioned why he was subject to such treatment.

Cormier and Jones shared one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history. They fought twice as light heavyweights, with Jones beating 'DC' via unanimous decision the first time at UFC 182 in January 2015. 'Bones' then knocked out Cormier in their rematch at UFC 214 in June 2017, but the result was later overturned to a no-contest after he failed a PED test.

In a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, the former two-division UFC champion explained how Jones frustrated him throughout their rivalry and said:

"I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight."

Cormier continued:

"That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off. If you aren't confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time and that sucks."

Daniel Cormier claims Jon Jones quit the UFC instead of retiring

Daniel Cormier recently reacted to Jon Jones confirming his retirement and claimed that his longtime rival quit the UFC to avoid facing Tom Aspinall in the cage.

In the same interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cormier shared his thoughts on Jones' retirement and Dana White's confirmation of the same. 'DC' claimed Jones was quitting instead of retiring and said:

"Jon quit. It's true. Call it what it is. Jon quit. Bro, I said this on my YouTube channel when Jon Jones and I were fighting, he says, 'I will see in the octagon a 38-year-old man while I'm just entering into my prime.' Those words are now the exact same words that can be spoken to him on the other side. When the words were related to him, he said I'm out. I'm not doing it. That's why I said he quit."

