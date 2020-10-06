Daniel Cormier gets involved in heated twitter beef between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier weighed in as Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones continue to go back and forth on Twitter regarding a potential fight. The duo have been at each other's virtual throats for more than a year and now have fans invested in a potential super fight.

Internet Izzy, leave them kids alone man! https://t.co/oWmQkDub3P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 6, 2020

Daniel Cormier has a long history with Jon Jones, losing two light-heavyweight titles bouts against the Albuquerque fighter (one was overturned into a No Contest). However, the former double champion denied he's taking sides, claiming that he just wants to see a fight between the two.

Actually I don’t have a side , I just like a good fight! So shut yo dumb ass up! Lol https://t.co/erzHs9DhKe — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 6, 2020

UFC President Dana White hinted that he would be willing to book the fight if the pair were so inclined. However, it was Jared Cannonier who Israel Adesanya called out post his dominant title defence against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

Speaking at a press-conference, White said:

That’s[Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya] the fight to make, 100%. I think that a fight between those two is massive. It doesn’t depend on what I want. It depends on what they want to do.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones lock horns on Twitter

Jon Jones relinquished in Light Heavyweight title due to a dispute regarding pay with the UFC. Jones has previously hinted that he wants to fight at heavyweight and has called out the champion Stipe Miocic and heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

However, after Israel's win against Paulo Costa, it appears as though Jon Jones has turned his attention to the Middleweight champion. He took to Twitter to call out the Kiwi and offered to fight him in six months.

Fighter and coach is mentioning my name in interviews, but refused to sign the dotted line. Straight hoe shit. Mention a man’s dead mother over the internet but looking to fight Jared Cannonier.

If we needed to fight that fight in the next six months, then I would be happy to do that, but again” Shut the f**k up y’all ain’t doing sh*t.

Israel Adesanya mocked the former champion for teasing a Heavyweight fight since 2013 but not moving up in weight since - something he himself would have to do in order to fight Jones.

A potential match-up for the duo will be a treat for the neutrals as the Stylebender is yet to be really tested since his 'Fight of the Year' with Kelvin Gastelum.

Jones had two close fights with Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos, winning both on a decision. Jan Błachowicz won the vacant belt at 205 pounds after knocking out Reyes in the second round.