Daniel Cormier can’t help but laugh at the "eye poke" meme pairing him with Leon Edwards.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Daniel Cormier shared a meme that features images of the interaction between him and Leon Edwards after the latter’s recent fight against Belal Muhammad.

Cormier – a former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion currently serving as a part of the UFC commentary team – was photographed with Edwards after his fight against Muhammad.

The meme that Cormier posted on Twitter used a couple of photos of his interaction with Leon Edwards. Fans can view the meme and Cormier’s statement below:

Once again the champ(internet) remains undefeated smdh @Leon_edwardsmma pic.twitter.com/5b246PlzEs — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 16, 2021

“Once again the champ(internet) remains undefeated smdh @Leon_edwardsmma”

As noted in the meme, the first image shows Cormier shaking Leon Edwards’ hand and congratulating him on the eye poke. Cormier’s dialog in the first image read as follows:

“Hey, Leon, that was one hell of an eye poke.”

This was followed by a second image wherein Daniel Cormier can be seen embracing Leon Edwards. This image contains Edwards’ response wherein he thanked Cormier and said that praise for the eye poke meant a lot coming from DC. Edwards’ dialog read as follows:

“Thanks, DC. That means a lot coming from you, man.”

This is believed to reference the eye pokes that Daniel Cormier landed on Stipe Miocic in their first fight, which Cormier won via first-round KO at UFC 226 in July 2018.

It’s also a reference to the eye pokes that Cormier suffered at the hands of Miocic in their trilogy fight, which DC lost via unanimous decision at UFC 252 in August 2020.

One ought to note that neither Daniel Cormier nor Leon Edwards actually said what’s described in the meme. Cormier suggested that the meme was in jest and not what was actually spoken during their interaction.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ended due to an eye poke

Belal Muhammad after his fight against Leon Edwards

The UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad fight card was headlined by a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The matchup ended in round two after an eye poke from Edwards led to Muhammad being incapacitated and unable to fight.

The fight was declared a no contest (NC), and Leon Edwards subsequently asserted that he’d like to move on from it and fight for the UFC welterweight title next.

However, Belal Muhammad has criticized Edwards for not agreeing to his demands for an immediate rematch. Muhammad believes that the duo’s next fight should be a rematch against one another to determine a clear winner.

The fight's been called due to an accidental eye poke.



Heartbreak at the APEX as this one is declared a no contest. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/5iuXLLVPxa — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 14, 2021