Daniel Cormier has high praise for UFC's December 19th Fight Night card

On an edition of ESPN’s DC & Helwani show, Daniel Cormier stated that the December 19th, 2020 UFC Fight Night card is “beginning to look a lot like Christmas”.

Daniel Cormier said that the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev (UFC Vegas 17) event is likely one of the best Fight Night cards that UFC has put forth in years.

Daniel Cormier and co-host Ariel Helwani spoke about the event that is UFC Vegas 17, noting that the fight card boasts several amazing contests.

We got some great fights before Dec 19 but after the announcement of that stacked card I can tell the @ufc and @espn is in a festive, giving mood. Get comfortable for the best fight night in a long time. Get cozy and let christmas come early 😀 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/M0xQtnPm01 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 23, 2020

UFC Vegas 17 will answer a lot of questions about Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has impressed one and all with three spectacular stoppage victories ever since he debuted in UFC earlier this year. ‘Borz’ competes in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

The Swedish MMA star – who was born in Chechnya, Russia – is known for his outstanding grappling prowess and ever-improving striking skills.

However, Chimaev’s critics have consistently pointed out that UFC sensation is yet to face a top-ranking welterweight or middleweight opponent.

Come December 19th, the questions regarding how Chimaev performs against elite opposition will be answered, as the talented young fighter faces high-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in a five-round main event matchup.

Khamzat Chimaev with a huge knockout! This guy is the real deal 🔥



17 seconds was all it took this time out 😳 #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/aHPkUrZEj3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 20, 2020

Happy birthday to @Leon_EdwardsMMA 👊



From Kingston, to Birmingham, to the Octagon, it's been an incredible journey!



Who's getting it next? pic.twitter.com/EcHbcCQeZh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 25, 2020

Daniel Cormier has words of high praise for UFC’s December 19th event

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier weighed in with his thoughts regarding the UFC Fight Night card that’s set to take place on December 19th.

Daniel Cormier and Helwani discussed the possibility of the December 19th Fight Night card overshadowing the UFC 256 pay-per-view event that’ll take place on December 12th.

Daniel Cormier, however, suggested that UFC 256 is unlikely to be overshadowed by the December 19th Fight Night card, as the latter isn’t a PPV event and will be available for free on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Chimaev will be headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. The fight has serious title implications, as its winner could receive the next shot at UFC welterweight championship that’s currently held by Kamaru Usman.

Noted below are the fights that’ll take place at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19th, 2020 –

Main Card:

Welterweight fight: Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Welterweight fight: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Heavyweight fight: Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Bantamweight fight: Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Light Heavyweight fight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Bantamweight fight: Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Prelims:

Welterweight fight: Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Flyweight fight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Welterweight fight: Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Catchweight fight (195 pounds): Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Women’s Bantamweight fight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Bantamweight fight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Middleweight fight: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Lightweight fight: Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

The UFC Vegas 17 event will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on December 19th, 2020.