  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev
  • Daniel Cormier leaks which fighter almost got a shot at Belal Muhammad's 170-pound belt instead of Jack Della Maddalena but UFC never made it public

Daniel Cormier leaks which fighter almost got a shot at Belal Muhammad's 170-pound belt instead of Jack Della Maddalena but UFC never made it public

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 09, 2025 05:17 GMT
Daniel Cormier (left) made a surprising title contender UFC had in mind for champion Belal Muhammad (right). [Images courtesy: getty Images]
Daniel Cormier (left) named a surprising title contender UFC had in mind for champion Belal Muhammad (right). [Images courtesy: getty Images]

Daniel Cormier made a surprising announcement during the UFC 313 broadcast, naming another fighter who was on the verge of securing a welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. However, the UFC ultimately chose Jack Della Maddalena for the May 10 fight in Montreal, Canada.

Ad

Muhammad, the current 170-pound champion, will defend his title against Della Maddalena, who pulled out of a fight with Leon Edwards at UFC London to pursue this title opportunity. Cormier stated that Joaquin Buckley was seriously considered for the challenger position, even though the UFC never publicly acknowledged it.

Cormier said during the broadcast:

“I heard [Joaquin Buckley] almost got it. I know it wasn’t public, but they said it came very close to Joaquin Buckley being the guy.” [H/t: Bloddy Elbow]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Buckley has been making a strong case for himself in the division. After debuting against Kevin Holland in 2020, he quickly made headlines with a stunning spinning back-kick knockout against Impa Kasanganay, which became the UFC’s most-watched social media clip.

Buckley continued his rise with knockout wins over Jordan Wright and Antônio Arroyo, earning multiple Performance of the Night bonuses. Despite setbacks against Alessio Di Chirico and Nassourdine Imavov, he rebounded with victories over Chris Curtis, André Fialho, and Alex Morono.

Buckley faced elite competition in 2024, winning a unanimous decision over Nursulton Ruziboev before knocking out former title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC 307. His most recent victory came against former interim champion Colby Covington, whom he defeated via TKO following a doctor's stoppage.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी