Daniel Cormier names fighter with most to lose at UFC 300, and one with most to gain

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 300 fight card. He also revealed which fighter he thought had the most to gain and most to lose at the promotion's highly anticipated milestone event.

UFC 300 is set to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend. The fight card features Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battling it out for the light heavyweight title in the main event. The co-main event will showcase a Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan women's strawweight title fight.

The card also features a BMF title fight between Justin Gaetheje and Max Holloway, with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira going up against Arman Tsarukyan in a potential 155-pound title eliminator.

During a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Cormier named his pick for who had the most to gain from a win at the UFC 300 event. He said:

"Anytime you're fighting for a championship, that's the person with the most to gain. For me, it's Jamahal Hill. Jamahal Hill never lost that championship, Jamahal Hill is back now fighting for the belt against a guy that's a double champion that everybody feels walks on water. Jamahal Hill wins this fight, his star shines brighter than it ever has."

'DC' then named the fighter who's stock could take the biggest dip with a loss at UFC 300. He stated:

"Charles Oliveira. Charles Oliveira has the most to lose at UFC 300. He was the No.1 contender, and he's now fighting a guy that is on his way up.

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (39:47):

Daniel Cormier outlines how Colby Covington could fight for the title again

Daniel Cormier recently detailed how Colby Covington could fight for the welterweight championship again. Covington is coming off a title loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 and hasn't fought since.

Given that it marked Covington's third title loss, many believe that 'Chaos' has run out of title opportunities. However, Cormier believes that a statement victory over a high-profile opponent like Ian Garry could put Covington back into the 170-pound title picture.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Cormier shared his thoughts on a potential Covington-Garry fight and said:

"There's always a fight to be made - especially when you have a guy that has the momentum of Garry and a long-time veteran that has fought the elite of the sport like Covington... I believe we're at a point now where Colby's got to fight him... If he beats him, we still continue to think that he's in the championship picture.. I think Colby Covington is one of those guys."

