Daniel Cormier responds to a potential Mike Tyson and Jon Jones fight: "I'm no-selling this thing right into the garbage can"

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson had a back-and-forth, teasing a boxing match and a UFC fight.

Jon Jones' biggest rival Daniel Cormier responded to the possibility of the fight.

Daniel Cormier isn't a fan of the idea of a Jon Jones-Mike Tyson fight. It all started when Jones and Tyson called each other out. Tyson claimed that UFC has higher ratings, but a top-level UFC fighter will never make more than a top-level boxer. He stated how Conor McGregor needed to fight Floyd Mayweather to make a $100 million.

Jones said that he'd be willing to have a boxing match with Tyson, but only if the former Heavyweight Champion would have a "real fight" in the UFC afterward. On an episode of DC & Helwani, the former 2-division Champion Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on a potential Jones-Tyson fight:

Daniel Cormier does not want to see a Jon Jones-Mike Tyson MMA fight

“Jon Jones and Mike Tyson? In what, mixed martial arts? No, I don’t want to see it. That’s crazy, it’s odd, like even hearing the whole interaction is odd. I’m just going to ignore it. No-sell. You know how they say you no-sold something? I’m no-selling this thing right into the garbage can. Mike is just talking,” Cormier said “Look man, when you are in front of a camera like that and doing these things, sometimes you just talk and you are talking and talking and talking. I think that it is one of those times where Mike was just talking. The reality is, in order for Jones to make those types of dollars he’s going to go have to fight a guy like that in boxing and get a boxing type contract. It’s not wrong. He’s not wrong, still just not interested in it.” (H/T BJPENN.com)

What Daniel Cormier said is true, since the fight makes no sense whatsoever. While Mike Tyson has long retired, he hinted at being back and is now in prime physical condition. It's going to be interesting to see what the future holds, but there really shouldn't be any Jon Jones vs Mike Tyson fight.