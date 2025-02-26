Daniel Cormier reveals Justin Gaethje's mindset amid UFC 313 chaos: "Of course I'm fighting"

The highly anticipated five-rounder between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker at UFC 313 has been scrapped, and the entire MMA world gave out a collective sigh. 'The Hangman' reportedly suffered a hand injury in training, forcing him to pull out of the fight.

Ad

With Gaethje left in limbo while the UFC scrambles for a replacement, he's quite confident he'll fight someone at the T-Mobile Arena on March 8. As reported by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, 'The Highlight' is still looking forward to showing up and fighting at UFC 313.

Cormier said:

"My first call in the morning. At six o'clock in the morning, I called JG [Gaethje] because I want to know what's happening. Is there a preference? There are people that are already stepping up saying, 'I want to fight.' The significance of being in there against Justin Gaethje. But moving forward, Justin Gaethje is still fighting."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I called him this morning and my immediate question was, 'Do you have any plans to not fight this week,' and he goes, 'Are you f*cking crazy? Of course I'm fighting.'"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Cormier suggests Renato Moicano as a replacement to face Justin Gaethje

Daniel Cormier suggested a particular match-up for Justin Gaethje that might be just as exciting as Dan Hooker. The UFC commentator pitched Renato Moicano as the ideal replacement.

'DC' said:

"For me, I want you [Gaethje] versus Renato Moicano. I think that's a fun fight. I get it, Moicano just lost to Islam Makhachev in the way that he did. There's no knocking him for that. But JG's coming off of a loss too. He got beat by Max Holloway. Why not match these two up?"

Ad

Cormier believes that with both Gaethje and Moicano coming off a loss, this pairing makes sense. The former was knocked out by Max Holloway last year, while the latter took on Islam Makhahchev earlier this year on late notice and was submitted in the first round. Notably, Moicano has already volunteered to step in for Hooker at UFC 313.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.