Daniel Cormier sends heartfelt message to longtime friend and former teammate Cain Velasquez after sentencing: "You are the man"

Daniel Cormier has offered support to his combat comrade Cain Velasquez in lieu of the latter's prison sentence being handed out. On Monday, a judge sentenced Velasquez to a five-year prison term in the attempted murder case that he has been at the center of for years now.

Ad

The former multi-time UFC heavyweight champion had pled no contest with the defense asking for no prison time. Conversely, the prosecutors aimed for a sentence of 25 years to life with five years eventually being the decided upon term in the verdict.

Velasquez's longtime American Kickboxing Academy compatriot Cormier took to his Instagram page to show solidarity with his good friend during this trying time. Cormier shared a photo of Velasquez on his stories with texts, reading:

Ad

Trending

"Warrior! Cain you are the man. That won't ever change. You will approach this like you've done every step of your life. See you soon champ."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Cain Velasquez below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MMA stars rally in support for Cain Velasquez

Daniel Cormier is not the only individual in the world of mixed martial arts who has offered an uplifting thought for Cain Velasquez after his prison sentencing. In a series of responses gathered by TMZ Sports, several standout fighters took to social media with the hashtag #FREECAIN, including Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Ad

Chris Weidman also put his two cents out there when the former UFC middleweight champion stated this is awful with Velasquez being locked behind bars for the next half-decade to come. Michael Chiesa had a lengthier address of the situation as the UFC welterweight stated:

"Cain shouldn't serve any jail time. In the heat of the moment, what man wouldn't have a lapse in judgment to protect his family? The focus should be on the man who committed crimes much worse than what Cain did. I'm thankful he only has to serve 5 years instead of 30."

Ad

The Velasquez incident transpired in February 2022 with the former MMA veteran chasing down a man named Harry Goularte on a Northern California highway. Goularte allegedly molested a close relative of the fighter with Velasquez opening fire on the man's truck.

However, Velasquez accidentally shot another individual inside the vehicle in the arm. The person in question who took the bullet was Goularte's stepfather Paul Bender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.