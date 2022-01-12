"He fits"- Daniel Cormier on Dustin Poirier possibly being Nate Diaz's next opponent

Daniel Cormier recently gave his take on a potential fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

It appears as though the Diaz vs. Poirier matchup has failed to come to fruition, despite both fighters showing a keen interest in fighting one another. However, Cormier feels a fight between the 'The Diamond' and the Stockton native possesses all the elements needed to make it a fantastic fight.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Cormier was asked to shed light on why the fight hasn't materialized as yet. 'DC' said:

"I don't know, you know it's hard right? Because Nate says things and Nate's talking trash and he's telling Dustin how much he sucks and Dustin's like, 'I wanna fight you'. Seems like they both wanna fight but terms have not been agreed to."

The former two-division UFC champion added:

"But a lot of times [where] there is smoke, there is some fire to it. So, I wouldn't be surprised if Dustin Poirier is the guy Diaz fights next, he fits. You know he's got the name value, name recognition, he's a massive star, he's a standup guy. All the pieces are in place to make it a fantastic fight."

Both Diaz and Poirier are coming off defeats in their most recent appearances inside the octagon.

Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to British welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year. Poirier's most recent octagon outing came in a lightweight championship bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, where 'The Diamond' was submitted in the third round.

Michael Chandler is ready to fight Nate Diaz

With Nate Diaz's rumored fight with Dustin Poirier seemingly off the cards, Michael Chandler has thrown his name into the mix.

Chandler, who is 1-2 in the UFC, is keen on returning to winning ways in 2022. He recently shared that is also interested in a potential bout with the Stockton-based fighter. While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former lightweight title challenger suggested he's ready to fight Diaz at 170 lbs. He said:

"Me and Nate Diaz should probably share the octagon at some point. And obviously he's got his contract coming to a close. He's looking at fighting Poirier, that's the fight that he said he wants. But then he called the UFC and the UFC said Poirier sucks. But yeah, I'd throw Nate Diaz's name in the hat. And I'd love to fight him at 170 [pounds] instead of 155, I'll tell you that much."

With only one fight remaining on Diaz's current contract, it will be interesting to see who the UFC superstar fights next.

