Daniel Puertas believes his fighting style is better suited against opponents who like to come forward

Daniel Puertas got a phone call that every fighter dreams of receiving. The Spanish kickboxer has been moved from a main card match to a shot at a world title in ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, booked for January 13, Spain's Daniel Puertas will be facing Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Originally, Puertas was booked to face Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but fighting for a world title is an opportunity that he certainly couldn’t turn down.

The 30-year-old athlete recently discussed how his striking would do against both 'The Iron Man' Rodtang and 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Spanish kickboxer said:

"I believe my style fits better with fighters like Rodtang, you know? Fighters that like to box me and trade punches."

Puertas will now face the more tactical 'The Kicking Machine' instead of Rodtang. Even though his style may fit better at defeating 'The Iron Man,' the 30-year-old athlete is ready for anyone.

He added:

“I think it will be a very tough match, but I see myself winning this fight. We are prepared for any situation. My team and I will go out there to do our job.”

Daniel Puertas' match at ONE Fight Night 6

ONE Fight Night 6 will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription on January 13. Daniel Puertas has been promoted to the co-main event to battle for a world title.

It is a dream-like situation for any kickboxer. Puertas, while speaking to ONE, explained:

“I feel very happy for this opportunity to fight for the world title. I truly believe this is the best belt a kickboxer fighter like me can compete for right now.”

Rodtang was not left without an opponent though. Instead of Puertas, 'The Iron Man' will face 'The Eagle of Yi' Jiduo Yibu. The Chinese fighter will look to derail Rodtang's journey to kickboxing gold.

With a kickboxing victory at ONE Fight Night 6, Muay Thai star Rodtang will take one step closer to earning a shot at the flyweight kickboxing belt. Later this year, 'The Iron Man' hopes to fight for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship against either Superlek or Daniel Puertas.

Poll : 0 votes