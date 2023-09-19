Danielle Kelly anticipates world title clash with Jessa Khan: “She'll try to be aggressive”

Danielle Kelly revealed some tactics she expects Jessa Khan to use in their upcoming submission grappling rematch.

In February 2021, Kelly and Khan competed against each other in a grappling match during the preliminary portion of a Who’s #1 event. After fifteen minutes of action, the bout went to a decision, with the Cambodian-American emerging victorious.

Since then, Kelly has had revenge on her mind. On September 29, she will have the opportunity to avenge the loss at ONE Fight Night 14. There will be added stakes for the intriguing rematch, as the ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title is up for grabs.

During an interview with Sherdog, Danielle Kelly was asked about her expectations for Khan. The 27-year-old responded by saying:

“She'll try to be aggressive or maybe use the cage to do a guard pull or something. I don't think she'll shoot in for a takedown at all, because you need to either initiate a really good guard pull or a takedown to take your opponent down, but you don't get catches for that.”

Jessa Khan is making her ONE Championship debut on September 29, but she’s already proven to be one of the best female grapplers on the planet. Earlier this year, the 21-year-old secured a gold medal in her division at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

Meanwhile, Danielle Kelly has solidified herself as a superstar in the Circle. Kelly has competed under the ONE banner three times, leading to a 2-0-1 record and two $50,000 performance bonuses. She now looks to accomplish her goal of becoming a world champion.

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan is one of three women’s world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.