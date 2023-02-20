Danielle Kelly doesn’t expect to land on ONE’s first U.S. card but would welcome it

Submission grappling ace Danielle Kelly does not expect to be part of the ONE Championship card for the landmark live event in the United States later this year. However, if offered to be in it, she said she would definitely accept.

ONE descends to the U.S. for the first time on May 5 for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Broomfield, Colorado. The event will be headlined by the trilogy fight between reigning flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former division king Adriano Moraes.

Over the past few weeks, the card has been steadily being filled up with the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Sage Northcutt, Aung La N Sang, and top submission grapplers Mikey Musumeci, Reinier de Ridder, and Tye Ruotolo also billed to see action.

Already stacked as it is, with submission grappling already being well represented, Danielle Kelly is not too high on her chances of being included in the U.S. show.

During a pre-event interview for ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, where she will be featured, the Silver Fox BJJ fighter said:

“I think it's awesome. The thing is, that's their first-ever U.S. show, and they have Demetrious Johnson fighting again for the main card and a bunch of jiu-jitsu people. I know Mikey Musumeci just got a match. It's going to be a phenomenal card. And it's in May. I'm competing right now this month. I'm not really expecting to be on that card. But you know, it would definitely be something that I'm looking forward to.”

As she continues to hope for inclusion in ONE’s groundbreaking May event, Danielle Kelly is busy preparing for her ONE Fight Night 7 bout against Japanese judoka Ayaka Miura on February 24 in Bangkok.

It will be her first outing of 2023, where she hopes to achieve a lot, including competing for an atomweight submission grappling world title. ONE Fight Night 7 action will be aired live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Danielle Kelly reveals her favorite submission

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Danielle Kelly has proven she can beat opponents in a variety of ways, but her favorite submission is a rear-naked choke.

She shared this during a pre-event interview for her upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video on February 24 in Bangkok.

“I think rear-naked chokes are still my favorite. You know, Roger Gracie, that's one of his favorites, so I think it's much better than an arm lock or a leglock. But leglocks are also good,” said Kelly while also making a reference to Brazilian legend Gracie.

In her previous fight, Danielle Kelly employed her favorite finishing move on Russian Mariia Molchanova, resulting in her first victory in the promotion and another $50,000 performance bonus.

Watch Danielle Kelly’s last submission finish below:

