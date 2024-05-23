Danielle Kelly hints at first title defense, believes she’s “the biggest underdog” against potential challenger

Danielle Kelly's first world title defense could be on the horizon. The reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion took to Instagram and hinted at a potential match that could have her world title on the line.

Although Kelly didn't reveal any concrete information about the fight or her opponent, she alluded that she could be the underdog in her world title defense.

"Walking into my next match knowing I'm maybe the biggest underdog [for] my next match 😌," wrote Danielle Kelly in her caption.

Kelly is already tabbed as one of the best female submission grapplers of her generation, but the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt always carried a chip on her shoulder whenever she stepped on the big stage.

The American star is practically flawless in ONE Championship and holds an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 since making her promotional debut in March 2022.

Kelly started her tenure with a draw when she settled for a stalemate with Japanese women's MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X in Singapore.

Her match against Yamaguchi was during the early stages of ONE Championship's expansion into submission grappling, where the only way to win was to secure a submission.

Kelly has since racked up three straight wins against sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova, former ONE women's strawweight MMA world title contender Ayaka Miura, and IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

It was in her match against Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 that Kelly became the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Danielle Kelly eyes a potential match against Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata

It's not uncommon for ONE Championship fighters to call out stars from different martial arts, and Danielle Kelly is one such martial artist who wants a crossover fight.

Kelly is primarily a submission grappler, but she wouldn't mind facing an MMA fighter if given the chance.

In a previous fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Kelly revealed she's interested in fighting Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata.

One fan asked:

"Would you fight Itsuki Hirata if they gave you the opportunity?"

Kelly then gladly responded to the fan's query:

"I think it would be a fun match, and bring lots of eyes. Would love to test my wrestling against hers."