Danielle Kelly keen to scramble with Jessa Khan or Tammi Musumeci: 'I’d probably be ready'

Danielle Kelly has enjoyed an unbeaten run throughout her tenure in ONE Championship thus far, and the American grappling sensation is ready to resume her journey in the shortest time possible.

The Philadelphia native was in attendance during the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 10 bill, which emanated live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, last Friday, May 5.

That evening, the BJJ black belt, alongside millions of fans worldwide, was treated to an 11-fight spectacle ranging from MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

The first of the two grappling-only contests saw Tye Ruotolo pick a unanimous decision win over reigning middleweight king Renier de Ridder.

Then, in the co-main event of ONE’s on-ground debut event, Mikey Musumeci sealed another successful ONE flyweight submission grappling world title defense when he submitted Osamah Almarwai just three seconds past the eight-minute mark of their war.

Of course, those action-packed battles have Danielle Kelly fired up to get back into the thick of action.

In a post-fight interview with South China Morning Post, she namedropped two athletes she’d like to square off against next – Jessa Khan and Tammi Musumeci.

In the same exchange, Danielle Kelly said she’d be ready for either of the two should an offer materialize in the coming weeks or months.

The 27-year-old said:

“I’d probably be ready for whoever they give me.”

Watch the full interview here:

Since inking a deal with the Singapore-based promotion in February 2022, the American superstar has featured inside the Circle on three occasions.

Although her debut a month later versus Mei Yamaguchi ended in a stalemate, the Silver Fox BJJ athlete's ruthlessness and fight IQ saw her become an instant hit.

In her sophomore outing, she submitted Mariia Molchanova before winning a unanimous decision over Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

Be it, Tammi Musumeci or Khan, Kelly certainly seems determined to carry on her hot streak in ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes