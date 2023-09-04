Danielle Kelly keeps her focus on Jessa Khan, “can’t wait” for her chance to capture ONE Championship gold

American submission grappler Danielle Kelly is downright focused on her showdown later this month against Jessa Khan and cannot wait to have a chance to get hold of a ONE Championship world title.

The two top grapplers will vie for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a recent Instagram post, Danielle Kelly shared what the training has been like for the title fight. She highlighted that the month of August was all about sharpening her game in the camp.

The 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ standout wrote:

“August 🍂 this was probably the first summer I didn’t go anywhere or enjoyed anything since I’m in camp(hence only training stuff😅). So it was for sure boring but a worthy one🫶🏼 can’t wait for my match.”

Fans and supporters did not take long to express their support for Danielle Kelly and her world title push.

Below are some of the reactions her post garnered:

@flowerbudbjj So proud of you for staying focused

@bce999 You are a good teacher!

@_jl47 Just means you’re gonna crush the competition when the match comes!

@bigalhall The payoff will be legendary! 😊✌🏼👊🏼

Danielle Kelly won her last two matches heading into the title contest, the most recent over Ayaka Miura of Japan in February by unanimous decision.

Cambodian-American Jessa Khan, meanwhile, will be making her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 14. She, however, is coming in on a high, having won a gold medal in the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.