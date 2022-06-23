ONE Championship's Danielle Kelly is loving this fan-made artwork of her

ONE Championship grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is not short on fans. Aside from being easy on the eye, Kelly also happens to be one of the most talented and ferocious grapplers alive today.

Jiu-jitsu often overlaps with the world of MMA and by and the sport's community is slowly paying more attention to Kelly, increasing her already huge legion of fans.

So much so that the 26-year old is now receiving fan art from her legion of followers. You know that you've truly made it once someone has made a fan art of you.

Instagram user and talented artist @peachbjj made an awesome fan art of Kelly. From the looks of the marvelous artwork, it may have been referenced from Kelly's ONE debut against Mei Yamaguchi.

Check out the artwork here:

Danielle Kelly herself loved the artwork and posted it on her stories. She even left a heartfelt comment expressed in emojis:

"😍😍😍👏"

This kind of admiration for an athlete tells us that ONE's grappling sensation is getting somewhere. There used to be a time when jiu-jitsu athletes were mostly known within grappling circles. Now, however, they're breaking through the mainstream just like how MMA fighters did way back when.

Thanks to fighters like Kelly, it's only a matter of time before submission grapplers receive the same recognition as MMA fighters, boxers and other mainstream athletes.

ONE Championship grappler Danielle Kelly has the potential to become an MMA superstar

ONE's dashing and dangerous Danielle Kelly has expressed in the past that she wants to transition from submission grappling to MMA in the future.

From a marketability standpoint, Kelly is in the same lane as Ronda Rousey and ONE atomweight champ Angela Lee. She's the perfect combination of a model-worthy feed and world-class skills.

This is why Kelly has more Instagram followers than most of the champions in ONE. She also has more followers than the UFC's current 115-pound champion, Carla Esparza, and she's not even in the sport yet. Seriously, look it up.

Kelly recently revealed that she has a strong karate background and can knock someone down with a high kick:

If a grappler of her acumen and skill level can throw a kick so hard that it drops a much larger man, imagine what she'd do to a woman her size. If this clip is any indication of what Danielle Kelly would be like in an MMA fight, the entire 115-pound division should be keeping watch.

