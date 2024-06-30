"Danielle Kelly owns 'em all" - Watch atomweight grappling queen Danielle Kelly transform from a dazzling beauty to a stone-cold killer 

BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly went from dazzling beauty to a fierce stone-cold killer in a new Instagram clip ONE Championship released this week.

The Philly native is en route to defending her submission grappling world title on August 2 at ONE Fight Night 24 in Bangkok, Thailand, for the first time, after claiming the inaugural belt against long-time rival Jessa Khan last year.

On the outside, you wouldn't think Danielle Kelly is the intimidating sovereign queen of jiu-jitsu, because she's a quiet and shy person in real life.

But when she's due to make an entrance in the fighting cage, watch out! Her inward rage appears and the cute Kelly we all know her to be dissolves.

"Danielle Kelly owns 'em all. Can the American star successfully defend the ONE's Women Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title against Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24 on @primevideo?"

Commenting on her own Instagram reel, Kelly wrote:

"hahaha the stare"

ONE Fight Night 24 is available free to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Canada and the US with an active subscription.

"I didn't let the noise get to me" - Danielle Kelly surpasses her limitations in defeating arch rival Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14

Danielle Kelly put on an incredible display of power and resilience when she defeated arch nemesis Jessa Khan last September at ONE Fight Night 14.

There were a lot of doubts from Kelly's critics about her ability to take on one of the most hyped up grapplers in BJJ. Khan was by no means going to be an easy woman to tame, especially after she single-handedly took on 4 of the world's elite grapplers to win gold at the 2023 IBJJF Worlds.

But Kelly didn't give her too much notice. Drilling her best weapons day-in and day-out, the Philadelphia brawler stayed away from all the noise and focused on the plan ahead.

And on September 29, Danielle Kelly assumed the inaugural throne by dominant decision, silencing her critics on the spot.

"I envisioned this, and I put it out there today," she told ONE. "I didn't let the noise get to me, you know? This is what I do, this is my job and I proved that I was the best today, I proved that I was better than Jessa Khan."

Watch Danielle Kelly vs Mayssa Bastos at OFN24 this August 2 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

