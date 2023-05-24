Danielle Kelly recalls her memorable win against Jessie Crane in 2018

ONE Championship athlete and BJJ phenom Danielle Kelly is one of the most influential submission grapplers today. Her social media presence alone tells us that she has the makings of a sports icon if she keeps up with her ways both on and off the mats.

The 27-year-old blackbelt's combination of world-class grappling skills, celebrity looks, and warm personality has made her an endearing figure to both fans and practitioners of the sport. Every time Kelly posts anything on her social media accounts, her fans swarm it with reactions and engagements.

Danielle Kelly recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session through her Instagram stories. Needless to say, her fans jumped at the opportunity to ask their favorite grappler some interesting questions.

One question asked what was the most satisfying victory in Kelly's young career.

To this, the Silverfox BJJ blackbelt answered:

Danielle Kelly's response

Kelly said:

"Not the 'most' as there are other old ones but this was 2 years ago, the promotion was pushing the opponent (well deserved but I wasn't being taken seriously lol) low pay, and huge underdog. Her [Jessie Crane] friends would message me saying I was going to get my a*s kicked. Felt good to get my first kneebar submission."

The match was part of WNO's (Who's Number ONE) event, WNO: Craig Jones vs. Tye Ruotolo. Against crowd favorite Jessica 'Jessie' Crane, Kelly immediately butt-scooted and found an entry through the highly unusual monkey guard. From there, the 27-year-old grappling star worked her way to a tight knee bar that forced Crane to tap out.

Here's a video of the fight:

The win was indeed a satisfying one considering the background of the match where Kelly wasn't expected to win. Crane was never in any position to win as Danielle Kelly went straight into the offensive. Having something to prove can truly light a fire under a competitor's backside.

At the moment, no official bout has been announced for Danielle Kelly in ONE Championship. The dashing and dangerous grappler is undefeated in the promotion and is looking to become the first female submission grappling world champion in ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes