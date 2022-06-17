"First vacation in a long time" - Danielle Kelly relaxes on the beach but eyes gym return

ONE Championship's dashing and dangerous grappling star Danielle Kelly is as dedicated as they come when it comes to training. She does, however, take some much-needed breaks from the sweaty mats of the gym to go on beach vacations. When she does this, Kelly comes out in style.

Seriously, you'd think she's a high-profile Instagram model and not a trained assassin adept at strangling people unconscious. If you think about it, however, she can totally pull off being both.

In her recent Instagram post, we saw Kelly soaking under the sun on a beach somewhere:

"Not sure how many athletes take many vacations throughout the year, I feel guilty taking a week off not training😅 (I’m also jealous not hating on them) I think my body will thank me when I’m back to the gym. First vacation in a long time.🌊💦"

While rest and relaxation has proven to be vital in one's training regimen, Kelly's mind is always on improving her skills in the gym. Feeling bad about taking a week-long vacation is a mark of a true dedicated warrior. This is why she is considered one of the best today.

Danielle Kelly shows that jiu-jitsu is not the only weapon in her lethal arsenal

Also in one of her most recent Instagram reels, Danielle Kelly showed everyone that choking someone is not the only way she can put people to sleep. Apparently, the jiu-jitsu black belt also has a background in karate and can throw a mean high kick:

"I still have my karate roots when I did some classes before BJJ as a kid😂😅 this was around 2020, my cool training partner @_ocot was ok 🦵🏼 @mk_muay_thai_nj"

Yep, that's Danielle Kelly, ONE atomweight grappler dropping a grown man with a shin to the head. Kelly has expressed interest in transitioning to mixed martial arts and if this is any indication, the women's 115-pound division should take notice.

She already has the grappling down pat. If Kelly reaches back into her karate bag of tricks, we might be looking at the female love child of Charles Oliveira and Mirko Cro Cop.

