Danielle Kelly says her experience grappling inside the Circle will be key against veteran Jessa Khan

ONE Championship is the largest martial arts organization in the world and one of the biggest sports properties globally. Because of this, the lights are even brighter for the athletes competing inside the Circle or inside the ring.

This is something that Danielle Kelly wants to exploit against rival Jessa Khan as the two are once again pitted against each other on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

In a recent Instagram Live interview with Mitch Chilson, one of ONE Championship’s veteran commentators, the 27-year-old cited that her ONE Championship experience could play a role in their upcoming rematch by saying:

"Because this match will take place inside the circle, I think that'll kind of benefit me in the long run or in the match. I think that's one pretty little advantage I have over her, but you know she's been competing a lot more than me."

Kelly has already fought in ONE Championship three times and made her debut in March 2022 against Mei Yamaguchi. That submission-only fight ended in a draw, but it was clear Kelly dominated in every facet. The Silver Fox BJJ athlete appeared in two more contests and made sure to grab the wins over Mariia Molchanova (first-round submission in November 2022) and Ayaka Miura (unanimous decision in February 2023).

This undefeated campaign has earned Kelly the opportunity to avenge her previous defeat to the debuting Khan and a chance to take home a 26-pound golden belt.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.