Danielle Kelly says Jessa Khan ‘breaks under pressure’: “I will make it tough for her”

American submission grappler Danielle Kelly sees a chink in the game of Jessa Khan, which she is looking to exploit when they collide later this month,

The two jiu-jitsu black belts are set to clash for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

It is part of a 10-fight offering at the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Asked for her thoughts on her opponent, Danielle Kelly told Sherdog:

“If you give her pressure, she kind of breaks sometimes, and she has to go to other things when she's competing. Watching her, especially in gi and no-gi, all her matches, I feel like the pressure I'm gonna put against her, especially in this cage scenario, I think will make it tough for her.”

Check out the interview below:

Danielle Kelly is no longer a stranger to Jessa Khan, having fought the latter in a no-gi match outside of ONE Championship in the United States in February 2021. She, however, fell to the Cambodian-American fighter by decision in their first encounter.

It is a defeat that the 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ affiliate seeks to redeem herself from at ONE Fight Night 14 while also going for the world title.

Jessa Khan, 21, meanwhile, is also looking to fulfill her world title dreams. She is coming off a successful outing at this year’s IBJJF World Championship in June, winning the gold medal in the light featherweight division.