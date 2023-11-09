Danielle Kelly shares her mindset in dealing with critics: “You’ll never be criticized by people doing more”

The inaugural and reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly has been dealing with criticisms throughout her entire career since choosing the path to be a professional combat sports athlete.

Because of these constant comments from multiple people and critics, Kelly was able to develop a certain mindset toward them and has since been able to handle them properly, regardless of how negative and harsh they are.

In her most recent Instagram post on November 8, 2023, the 27-year-old American shared the secret to coping with flak while simultaneously flexing her beautiful and shining 26-pound golden belt.

She captioned her Instagram photo with:

“You’ll never be criticized by people doing more than you only by people doing less ❤️‍🔥 and yes this belt is heavy lol”

The Silver Fox BJJ representative is fresh off her career-defining triumph against former tormentor and fierce rival Jessa Khan, whom she defeated via unanimous decision in the all-women-led card at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, 2023, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It was the BJJ savant’s third career victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization after settling with a stalemate result with Mei Yamaguchi in her promotional debut in March 2022 at ONE X. Since that draw with the Japanese veteran, Kelly has collected three straight wins by beating Mariia Molchanova, Ayaka Miura, and Khan.

Kelly also made history by becoming the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion and the first women’s submission grappling world titleholder in ONE Championship. She hopes to become an active world champion and is open to welcoming a pile of challengers.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.