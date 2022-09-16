“Of course it's always the Eagles, the Philly fans” - Danielle Kelly shares her classic Philly sports fight experience

ONE Championship ace grappler Danielle Kelly is a proud Eagles fan. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is a avid follower of the American football team.

Philadelphia is a passionate sports city in the United States of America that has inspired a fanatic following of its professional sports teams. In the sport of NFL, they proudly support The Eagles. Forbes named the followers of the Philadelphia Eagles as the most loyal and die-hard fans in the nation. Submission specialist Danielle Kelly is one of those people.

In 2006, the team went through some turmoil with its quarterback Donovan McNabb. Kelly was in the stands when things began to unravel and she recalled a fight breaking out in the audience. In an interview with ONE Championship, she explained what happened:

"When I went in 2006, I believe McNabb was still playing. If I remember correctly, he like caught the ball on the line. So technically, it wasn't a touchdown. The Eagles guy-- Of course it's always the Eagles, the Philly fans, threw beer at the opposite team because the guy was like laughing at them."

American football and Eagles fans consider the sport a family affair, so naturally, Kelly was with her mother when all this went down. She continued:

"Me and my mom were kind of like in an upper seat area so we could see everything go down. And these guys were kind of like fighting and throwing beer at each other and they got kicked out. That's like the only thing I saw. They weren't young guys. These guys were like in their mid 40s at that time."

Danielle Kelly's rise in ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom. The US-born athlete has experience grappling in some of the most prestigious tournaments such as WNO, the Eddie Bravo Invitational, the ADCC Trials, and many more.

After winning a match against UFC world champion Carla Esparza, she made her debut in ONE Championship. She faced Japanese WMMA legend, Mei Yamaguchi. Her grappling performance was so impressive that it netted her a $50,000 performance bonus.

When she was awarded this generous bonus, she said in her post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I'm doing jiu-jitsu for now so I was not expecting that! Usually that's expected in MMA for an amazing performance. No, I was not expecting that. I was just expecting to come here and do my thing and have fun with it."

