Danielle Kelly shares she still feels nervous during class

Danielle Kelly was candid about still getting nervous before training sessions.

Kelly has become one of the most well-known female submission grapplers on the planet. Along with several tournament championships, the Philadelphia native holds a ONE Championship record of 2-0-1. Despite being an accomplished grappler, the 27-year-old does get nervous before training and competition.

The Silver Fox BJJ affiliate recently did an Instagram Q&A, where she was asked this question by a fan:

“New to BJJ, is it normal to want to quit before every class?”

Kelly responded by saying:

“Normal probably not but it’s normal to feel nervous, I always do lol.”

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022. The match occurred before the promotion changed their ruleset, leading to a draw after Kelly nor Mei Yamaguchi could secure a finish. With that said, the American’s performance was worthy of a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Eight months later, the 27-year-old submitted Mariia Molchanova with a rear-naked choke, earning her first win in ONE. On February 24, Kelly competed in her latest submission grappling match, taking out former ONE women’s strawweight world title challenger Ayaka Miura by unanimous decision.

In February 2021, Danielle Kelly lost a grappling match against Jessa Khan by decision under the Who's #1 banner. Now that Khan is signed to ONE, the American superstar hopes to avenge her loss. Although nothing has been confirmed by the promotion, it seems inevitable that Kelly will compete for a possible ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world championship.

