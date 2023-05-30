Danielle Kelly wants to have a BJJ seminar tour in Italy

Submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly has teased a possible BJJ seminar tour in Italy this year.

The American superstar reconnected with her fans on her Instagram account last week to show her love and answer some of their most pressing questions.

One fan from Italy asked her if she was in the country to teach a BJJ seminar, and she responded with the following answer:

“I’d really love to visit Italy for a week, maybe I should?”

It’s no secret that Danielle Kelly is one of the most beloved BJJ athletes in ONE Championship. Truthfully, anyone would be lucky enough to have her as a teacher.

Thus far, Kelly has only given seminars in the United States, but she’s always looking forward on ways to continue flying the jiu-jitsu flag across the continent, primarily targeting places like Europe and Asia.

A possible seminar in Italy has been teased in the past. In a past interview, Kelly expressed a deep desire to explore the country’s major cities and dishes on offer. If she could top it all off with some BJJ teaching, the experience will certainly be a more unforgettable one.

However, Kelly may have a busy schedule ahead before Italy comes to fruition.

Although nothing has been announced yet, the Philadelphia native senses a world title opportunity brewing.

She recently defeated Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February to improve her record to 2-0-1, so there’s a real possibility she could fight for the inaugural submission grappling world title soon. The question is, with whom?

Stay informed at Sportskeeda MMA for future updates of Danielle Kelly’s next matchup.

