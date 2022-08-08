Danielle Kelly wants rematch with ‘legit grappler’ Jessa Khan in ONE Championship

Brazilian jiu-jitsu rising star Danielle Kelly has a ‘legit grappler’ in mind for her next submission grappling bout.

Jessa Khan, a 2022 Pan IBJJF world champion, recently signed with ONE last May. Kelly is excited by the prospect of locking horns with her again. A decision-loss to Khan at Who’s Number 1 last year is something Kelly wants to rectify if given the opportunity.

The 26-year-old standout was asked by Tom Taylor from SCMP MMA if she’s hoping to once again cross paths with the Cambodian-American grappler. She replied:

“For sure, she's a legit grappler. That's someone I need to focus on, and I want to get at her again. So, yeah, I mean, again, if they offered me that match, I'm all for it.”

The decision-loss to Khan could’ve been due to some of the growing pressure on Danielle Kelly from media attention. Kelly wasn’t a well-known grappler at that point and it was her first time participating in a major event under the limelight at Flo Grappling.

When asked if felt she wasn’t at 100% going into the first match, she said:

“Definitely not 100%. But I don't like to use excuses. It's already been a year ago, and a lot of things have changed, I guess, for both grapplers. So, you know, I think this time, I'm super confident because I want to beat her.”

In light of other atomweights getting signed to ONE, including Khan, she was subsequently asked if she thought there would be enough women in both the submission grappling roster and MMA to create a Grand Prix tournament, the Silver Fox representative said:

“I believe so. I mean, I don't know who else they signed. But there are talented atomweight fighters that do have somewhat of a decent jiu-jitsu background.”

Danielle Kelly talks about who her toughest opponent has been

In an interview with MMA Mania, Danielle Kelly was frank about her toughest opponent in submission grappling so far.

Kelly has been grappling for over 13 years and has come across killer BJJ athletes along the way. She beat the IBJJF world champion Sofia Amarante and crossed paths with MMA superstar Carla Esparza last year, so when asked who her toughest opponent was yet, she said:

“I feel like everyone I go against is pretty tough, you know, even in matches I’ve lost and won actually. As you climb to the top, it’s not gonna get easier. I feel like anyone has a chance, you know? I’m alright being called out by people which is pretty funny but no, I mean, I never back away from anybody.”

