Danielle Kelly on women-led ONE Fight Night 14: “I always wanted to be a part of something like this”

ONE Championship atomweight sensation Danielle Kelly is about to step into the most important fight of her young career when she enters the Circle this Friday night. Kelly is among the talented group of female martial artists competing in Singapore at ONE Fight Night 14, and she can’t wait for her chance to inspire those watching.

The 27-year-old is set to face Cambodian-American 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The bout is for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking on a guest appearance at Morning Kombat, Kelly discussed the magnitude of ONE Fight Night 14, and how important her match is with Khan.

Kelly said:

“I always wanted to be a part of something like this and since my match is the only submission grappling match on the card, it’s going to be really cool that a lot of jiu-jitsu people are going to be watching and a lot of young girls, young boys are going to watch it. So it’s just pushing women’s jiu-jitsu out there and I get to do it against Jessa. It’s going to be a big thing.”

Catch Kelly's comments from 5:10 onwards:

The historic ONE Fight Night 14 features a slew of world title contests, and marks the return of ONE Championship to the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.