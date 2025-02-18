Danny Kingad "90 percent" sure Yuya Wakamatsu will upset Adriano Moraes for flyweight MMA throne at ONE 172

Third-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Danny Kingad believes that Yuya Wakamatsu has all the tools to beat Adriano Moraes in their upcoming rematch on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card.

Wakamatsu and Moraes will battle it out for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and Kingad recently proclaimed in his interview with Sportskeeda MMA that he is siding with Japanese fighter to pick up the dub.

Danny Kingad explained:

"Yeah, I think so, It's possible. Yuya developed into a strong fighter on the ground, he's a natural striker, that's why I think 90 percent will got to Yuya."

'The King's' two previous fights were against Wakamatsu and Moraes, and he received setbacks from them - a unanimous loss from 'Little Piranha' in January 2023 at ONE 165 and a submission loss from 'Mikinho' last November 2024 at ONE 169.

Yuya Wakamatsu wants to give his all against Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

The Tribe Tokyo MMA representative stated during the first press conference of ONE 172 last December that he will put on the best performance of his career in front of his home crowd to avenge his loss to Moraes in March 2022 at ONE X.

Furthermore, he will have an additional motivation, as their second meeting is going to be in front of his compatriots in Japan, as he stated:

"I will be performing in front of the other athletes in the co-main event, and it is truly an honor. I have put my whole life into martial arts, so much so that I am willing to give it my all. So yes, I want to make this the best match ever, please look forward to it."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172 via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

