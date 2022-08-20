“He’s always evolving” - Danny Kingad says Demetrious Johnson just keeps getting better

Filipino flyweight Danny Kingad recently listed reasons why Demetrious Johnson will have the upperhand in his world title rematch with Adriano Moraes on August 26.

With the superfight only a week away, fans and athletes alike are placing their bets. Everyone is stoked to see Moraes and Johnson battle out their differences in the circle at US primetime. The stakes are higher this time and both warriors are aware of that.

Recently weighing in on their rematch was Filipino sensation Danny ‘The King’ Kingad, who believes that underdog Demetrious Johnson might be the superior fighter.

He listed the reasons why and exclusively told ONE Championship:

“What makes DJ so great is that he’s always evolving, always adding something new to his game. He’s a real mixed martial artist. To be honest, he doesn’t really have a weakness. He’s also got a great team behind him, which is super important.”

Johnson is coming off a submission victory against Thailand’s most popular Muay Thai warrior, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. It was the first mixed-rules bout ever hosted by the promotion.

In the first round, Johnson was very patient and showed excellent defense against his aggressor. Kingad is convinced that ‘Mighty Mouse’ will do the same against Moraes.

“Even at this stage in his career, his wrestling is still the best, his grappling is top notch, even his striking, his speed and his technical ability, it’s all still there. He’s just so explosive. But his speed is what really gives him a huge advantage.”

Danny Kingad used to be a troublemaker before discovering mixed martial arts

Before Danny Kingad joined ONE Championship, mixed martial arts was the sport that kept him out of trouble. According to ONE, the Sandanga native was consistently in and out of trouble due to his father’s death early in his childhood.

Fortunately, he found martial arts and began training in Wushu. He quickly took to the sport and began competing nationally before signing his first pro contract with ONE Championship in 2014.

Kingad recalled his adolescence, martial arts, and the lessons he picked up along the way during an interview with Sports Inquirer:

“Back then, I was really a troublemaker. However, when I got into the gym, that’s when I learned how to respect others. When you respect your fellow man, you will be successful, and it will steer you away from harm.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard