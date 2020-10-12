Darren Till recently faced Robert Whittaker in a five-round main event matchup, wherein the former came up short in a closely contested unanimous decision loss. Following his loss to Whittaker, Till has been aiming to regain lost momentum and work his way back towards a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Although Darren Till’s presently scheduled to face fellow high-ranking Middleweight fighter Jack Hermansson later this year, he has continued calling out several other top Middleweights.

Darren Till and Derek Brunson’s war of words reaches a crescendo

Perennial UFC Middleweight contender Derek Brunson recently took to his official social media account to issue a challenge to Darren Till. He put forth a tweet claiming that he’s bet someone $20,000 that while Till issues challenges to several other fighters, the latter wouldn’t mention Brunson’s name.

In response to Brunson’s aforesaid tweet, Till fired back by stating: “I don’t call b**s out.” Not one to be outdone, Brunson reverted by continuing his efforts of goading Till into accepting a fight against him. Additionally, Brunson tagged UFC President Dana White in his tweet, in an attempt to persuade the promotion into booking a fight between him and Till.

Darren Till subsequently replied to Brunson’s challenge, with the former insinuating that he’d be more than willing to fight Brunson while taking multiple jibes. Fans can view a few notable social media exchanges between Till and Brunson below:

I don’t call bums out https://t.co/gy4KXwEn7C — D (@darrentill2) October 10, 2020

No I’m messing @DerekBrunson if you wanna fight we can make that happen ye bro ? — D (@darrentill2) October 11, 2020

Where has @DerekBrunson bum gone ? — D (@darrentill2) October 11, 2020

Will Darren Till fight Derek Brunson this year?

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that a potential fight between Darren Till and Derek Brunson is unlikely to come to fruition in the 2020 calendar year.

Brunson’s most recent fight witnessed him secure an impressive TKO victory over then-undefeated Middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan in August. On the other hand, Till, who suffered a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in his last fight, is now set to face Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 185 on December 5th.

Hermansson recently defeated Kelvin Gastelum via first-round submission in July and is regarded by many as a worthy adversary for one and all in the UFC Middleweight division. He is widely respected for his well-rounded MMA skill-set, however, it’s his grappling arsenal that’s regarded by many as his biggest asset in the combat realm.

Should Till defeat Hermansson later this year, a potential fight between the former and Derek Brunson could materialize in 2021.

Which fighter do you think would emerge victorious in a potential fight between Darren Till and Derek Brunson? Sound off in the comments.