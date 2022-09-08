Darren Till next fight: Who is the Englishman's potential UFC 282 opponent Dricus du Plessis?

Darren Till seemingly has a date and opponent for his much-anticipated UFC return, with 'The Gorilla' reportedly facing Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December. The bout has reportedly been verbally agreed and looks likely to take place on the pay-per-view card in a few months' time.

The Englishman hasn't fought since losing to Derek Brunson in September last year at the Apex Center in Las Vegas. Till hasn't won a UFC bout since 2019, when beating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz. However, 'The Gorilla' isn't going to have an easy return fight, with Du Plessis currently on a five-fight win streak, remaining unbeaten since joining the UFC in 2020.

Darren Till's potential UFC 282 opponent has fought three times under the UFC banner, beating Markus Perez on his debut at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen in 2020. 'Stillknocks' has also faced Trevin Giles and Brad Tavares, who are both respected names within the UFC's middleweight division.

Two out of Dricus du Plessis' three UFC fights have ended after two rounds, with both Markus Perez and Trevin Giles unable to handle the South African in the octagon. Till will have to shake off his 'ring rust' early, with Du Plessis preferring to get his fights over and done with quickly.

The Englishman has been training with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of the Russian-born fighter's bout with Nate Diaz and has been able to use this time to keep himself fit too. Darren Till stated that the body is never 100% but made it clear that he will be returning to the octagon healthy and fit:

"So I'm like, in camp helping him (Khamzat Chimaev), but I'm in camp for myself to come back and as I said to ya previously that I'm coming back. The body is never 100% but I'm coming back, what I used to be like healthy and fit and ready to get a world title, get some wins in, massive fight against one of the best strikers in the division."

Watch Darren Till speak about his training camp here:

How long did Darren Till remain unbeaten in his professional MMA career?

Upon entering the UFC, Darren Till was one of the most exciting English talents to enter the octagon since the likes of Michael Bisping. However, Till's recent UFC form has slightly undone all of the amazing work 'The Gorilla' did during his rise to the very top of the sport.

Till made his debut as a professional MMA fighter in 2013 and remained unbeaten during his first 17 fights. This hot streak lasted until 2018, when losing to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

The only slight mishap during Darren Till's impressive hot-streak was a shock draw against Nicolas Dalby after the Englishman had a tough third round in his second UFC outing. Since losing to Woodley, 'The Gorilla' has only won once in his last five UFC bouts, with the American, Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson getting the better of Till.

