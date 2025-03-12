Darren Till questions David Goggins' mysterious disappearance after months of silence with five-word question

Darren Till recently commented on the alleged disappearance of author, motivational speaker, and retired United States Navy SEAL David Goggins. Being one of the most prominent fitness and motivational personalities online, with a consistent upload schedule, Goggins has not posted anything on his social media accounts this year.

Goggins is known for his impressive physical capabilities and accomplishments. He's been active on social media throughout his rise to prominence but hasn't posted anything on Instagram or X since October 2024.

Till shared his curiosity regarding this very fact on X. 'The Gorilla' wrote:

"Whatever happened to David Goggins?"

Check out Darren Till's post below:

Goggins is closely associated with the UFC and has worked with several fighters, including Jon Jones and Tony Ferguson. He's even been spotted at UFC events amidst his ongoing social media hiatus and was in attendance at the recently concluded UFC 313 pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Darren Till alleges "criminality" against mobile phones after David Goggins post

Soon after Darren Till questioned the supposed disappearance of David Goggins from social media, he accused his mobile phone of keeping tabs on him after the algorithm showed a video of Goggins on his Instagram feed.

The former UFC title challenger wrote on X:

"So Few hours later after I posted about where is David Goggins at he shows up on my screen. f***ing weird how much we are being listened to on these phones I swear to god it’s criminality."

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Boasting a record of 18-5-1, Till competed in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions in the UFC. He left the promotion following his defeat to current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in 2022. Since his departure, the Englishman has competed in two boxing bouts, one exhibition and one professional, winning both via TKO.

