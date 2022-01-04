"Goodbye everyone!" - Darren Till says Instagram has deleted his account

Darren Till has revealed that his Instagram account has been deleted by the social media company.

Till took to Twitter to reveal the deletion of his Instagram account. The Englishman suggested that social media was getting worse by the day and went on to bid farewell to his followers.

He tweeted:

"Instagram have deleted my account! Arr well, social media is getting worse by the day anyways. Goodbye everyone! Say hello if you see me outside… Going to work like no other this year. Goals to achieve. Just moved into my new house aswell so congratulations to me!"

Darren Till has urged his fans to greet him if they see him outside and is motivated to work harder than anyone else this year. While the reason behind the deletion of his Instagram account remains unknown, Till will look forward to staying unbothered by social media and working hard.

Darren Till is looking for his first win since 2019

Darren Till has had a rough couple of years in the UFC. The Brit has lost four of his last five fights in the promotion and hasn't won a fight since 2019. 'The Gorilla' earned his last win back in 2019, when he won via a split decision against Kelvin Gastelum.

Ever since that split decision win over Gastelum, Till has stepped inside the octagon twice, against Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson, losing to both.

When Darren Till made his debut in the UFC back in 2015, he was regarded as the 'next big star'. However, things haven't worked out quite as well for him. 'The Gorilla' currently finds himself in a sticky situation and he finds himself in desperate need of a win.

There were reports of Till fighting Uriah Hall in March 2022, however, no developments have been made on that as of yet. It remains to be seen who Till fights next.

