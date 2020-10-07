Darren Till says he will throw in the towel from Mike Perry's corner if fans pay him enough

Mike Perry and Darren Till are at it again after Perry set up an auction for being his cornerman in the fight against former champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255. The Liverpool-born Welterweight offered to pay $5,000 to represent Perry as his cornerman.

Whoever gives me the most money can be in my corner with @latory_g ,... — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

Couple days ago, @PlatinumPerry tweeted “whoever gives me the most money” can corner him along with his pregnant girlfriend for his upcoming fight vs. Robbie Lawler.



Well, @darrentill2 tells me he is dead serious about willing to pay $5,000 to be in Perry’s corner for the fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 6, 2020

But in typical Darren Till fashion, he asked the fans on Twitter how much they will pay him to throw the towel in. Mike Perry was just cornered by his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in his last fight.

Now that I’m in @PlatinumPerry ‘s corner,

How much will someone pay me to throw the towel in.?

😂😂😂😭😭😭 — D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

Perry, not one to take things lying down, shared an image of Darren Till being knocked out by Jorge Masvidal (before his cornermen could throw-in the towel). Funnily enough, Perry also got a bid from adult actress Kendra Lust to corner him for his fight.

🏳 throw in the towel. Ah too late. pic.twitter.com/PqgT8gJGxq — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 6, 2020

You are probs right, I won’t have tine to throw the towel in. #RawDog https://t.co/t5YowGr4ym pic.twitter.com/FUaWUv2SfG — D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

The Darren Till and Mike Perry saga continues

Darren Till and Mike Perry have been at each other's throats since their altercation in 2017. However, with Till moving up a weight class into the Welterweight division, a potential bout seems unlikely at this point.

Advertisement

Till lost an intense battle against former champion Robert Whittaker back in July via unanimous decision. Eager to bounce back, he will take on the challenge of Jack Hermansson, who is coming off a first-round victory against Kelvin Gastelum.

With or without Darren Till in his corner, Mike Perry will have his hands full with former champion Lawler. The 38-year-old is without a win in four bouts, albeit against top-class opposition in Neil Magny, Colby Covington, Ben Askren, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira of Brazil

Lawler was perhaps unfortunate to lose to Askren via technical submission in controversial circumstances. Although underwhelming in his last two bouts, the southpaw remains a feared striker.

Perry has had a stop-start UFC career after promising a lot in his early fights in the UFC. Despite the decision win against Mickey Gall, question marks remain over his ability to break into the top 10 after being outclassed by the likes of Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.