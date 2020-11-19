UFC Middleweight Darren Till has said that he 'sincerely' wanted to corner Mike Perry for the latter's upcoming Welterweight clash against Tim Means at UFC 255 this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Darren Till has claimed that he actually wanted to be at Perry's corner for his fight against Means. Till also jokingly said that he was looking forward to fighting Perry backstage following the latter's bout this weekend. Till concluded by saying that he wants Mike Perry to win his fight against Means this weekend even though he believes that Perry dislikes him.

"I was being 100% sincere. I wanted to corner him, I wanted to speak to him, I wanted to fight him in the back after his fight. I want him to win Saturday. I am always rooting for him, even though I know deep down he hates me."

When Darren Till offered to pay $5000 to corner Mike Perry

Mike Perry recently said that he will have two people in his corner for his UFC 255 fight against Tim Means. In his last fight against Mickey Gall, the only person in Perry's corner was his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. Since then, Mike Perry had announced that he's planning on auctioning off his corner spots for the upcoming fight and Darren Till said he was interested.

Till even offered to pay five thousand dollars to be in Mike Perry's corner.

However, according to Perry’s manager, Abe Kawa, Perry will have his girlfriend and a long-time friend who isn't a fighter in his corner, instead of Till.

Mike Perry returns this weekend.



His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter.



Darren Till did not make the cut. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 16, 2020

“Mike Perry returns this weekend. His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter. Darren Till did not make the cut,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported.

Mike Perry was initially set to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 but the latter was forced to pull out due to injury. "Platinum" will head into the fight on the back of a decision win against Mickey Gall at a UFC Fight Night event on June 28, earlier this year.