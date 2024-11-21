  • home icon
  Darren Till takes unprovoked shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz, says he'll "terrorize" Tommy Fury and family

Darren Till takes unprovoked shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz, says he'll "terrorize" Tommy Fury and family

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 21, 2024 07:30 GMT
till
Darren Till (top) takes aim at Tommy Fury (bottom right), Khabib Nurmagomedov (bottom left) and Nate Diaz (bottom center) in latest interview. [Images Courtesy: @UFCEurope, @ufc, @NateDiaz209, and @tommytntfury via X/Twitter]

There is no shortage of confidence for Darren Till ahead of his Jan. 18 boxing match with Tommy Fury. He's so confident that he recently took a swipe at both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz for always being surrounded by large entourages of men, which he believes is unnecessary.

Moreover, he also promised to continue taking aim at Tommy Fury and his family with trash talk for the remainder of the time between now and their fight, saying as much on the latest installment of The Ariel Helwani Show. While recounting his confrontation with the Furys at the promotional press conference, he said:

"I've never seen the Furys sh*t themselves like that. The Furys got bullied. Sh*thouses. You can't call someone crazy. He's just walked out of a press conference, Ariel. Nobody held him back. I had 10 security [guards] holding me back, what did he do? I'm gonna terrorize him and his whole family for the next f***ing 9 weeks. No one's going to do anything about it."
also-read-trending Trending

Afterward, Till shifted his focus to Nurmagomedov and Diaz, who have large groups of loyalists and friends who follow them everywhere. According to 'The Gorilla', only men with something to fear need entourages.

"I ain't got no one, Ariel. I've come to the conclusion, in this world it's me, one or two friends, my coach, my missus, and my kids. That's it. I'm a loner. I don't need people. I don't need to be walking out in entourages like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Nate Diaz. No disrespect but why have you got 20 guys with you at all times? What are you afraid of?"

Check out Darren Till's jab at the Fury family, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Nate Diaz below (2:33:31):

youtube-cover

Darren Till and John Fury had a brief altercation

At the promotional press conference for his boxing match with Tommy Fury, Darren Till embarked on a bold tirade, promising to kick 'TNT' in the head if he starts losing their bout. He then lauded his own skills as an MMA fighter, asserting that no one present at the press conference was a threat to him.

This, naturally, drew the attention of John Fury, who fashions himself a dangerous street fighter. Fury senior responded to Till's taunts by throwing water in his direction.

Check out the incident between Darren Till and John Fury:

Fortunately, the heated exchange didn't devolve into an all-out brawl.

