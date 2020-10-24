Darren Till trolls former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier

Darren Till has taken to his official social media account, in order to jibe at former two-weight UFC Champion Daniel Cormier.

Till has put forth a tweet featuring a few notable UFC fighters including Cormier.

Although every other fighter’s face in the tweet has seemingly been edited and made to appear heavier than they are, Cormier’s picture has been posted without any changes to it.

Darren Till and Daniel Cormier are in drastically different stages of their respective careers

Darren Till suffered the first loss of his MMA career at the hands of Tyron Woodley back in 2018 via submission in their UFC Welterweight Championship matchup. Till suffered a vicious KO defeat to Jorge Masvidal in March of 2019 after his loss to Woodley.

The British striking specialist proceeded to move up to the Middleweight division, facing and defeating Kelvin Gastelum via split decision in November of 2019.

Till last competed in July of this year where he lost a closely contested five-round bout via unanimous decision to former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.

Although Darren Till’s victory over Gastelum did bring him into conversation for being a future contender for the Middleweight title, the loss against Whittaker did not do him any favours.

On the other hand, Daniel Cormier is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who also captured the UFC Heavyweight title. Additionally, DC holds the distinction of being one of the rare fighters to simultaneously hold two UFC Championships.

Back in July of 2018, Daniel Cormier bested then-Heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic via KO in the very first round of their bout. He successfully defended his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Derrick Lewis via submission later the same year.

Advertisement

However, DC ended up losing the Heavyweight belt to Miocic via fourth-round TKO in their rematch that happened n August 2019.

Cormier’s final MMA bout was a trilogy matchup in August of this year against Miocic, with the latter’s UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line. In what was a back-and-forth affair, Daniel Cormier suffered a unanimous decision loss to Stipe Miocic. Following his loss in the trilogy matchup, Cormier announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Darren Till attacks Daniel Cormier on social media

Darren Till is well-known for his rather entertaining social media posts, particularly his tweets that often serve to elicit a reaction from certain sections of the MMA community.

Till’s recent tweet features an image showing four UFC fighters namely Brian Ortega, Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and the recently retired Daniel Cormier. Ortega, McGregor, and Adesanya’s images have seemingly been edited, with the trio made to appear heavier than they are.

On the contrary, Daniel Cormier’s picture hasn’t been edited and has instead been posted as it is, with Till thereby taking a jibe at the former Heavyweight Champion.

Advertisement

.Furthermore, Darren Till posted yet another tweet targeting Daniel Cormier, which you can see here.

What are your views on Darren Till’s recent jibe at Daniel Cormier? Sound off in the comments.