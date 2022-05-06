Former MMA champion Darren Towler wanted for drug charges; police warn "do not approach"

The public has been urged not to approach Darren Towler, a former heavyweight MMA champion who is currently wanted by the police on drug-related crimes.

Below is a tweet from Durham Police:

Durham Constabulary @DurhamPolice Have you seen Darren Towler?



The 40-year-old, from Consett, failed to attend his trial in March for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.



A manhunt was launched for Towler after he failed to appear in court on March 22. A hearing took place on March 31, in his absence, where the 40-year-old was found guilty on three counts of conspiracy to supply controlled drug substances. Officially deemed guilty, Durham Police have asked the public to keep their distance from the former heavyweight fighter.

In a statement provided by The Sun, a Durham Police spokesperson said:

["He is well-known in the local community, having had a career as a professional MMA fighter. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead call the police on 101."]

Towler's co-defendants—Anthony Thurlow, 28, John McNaughton, 34, Terrance Duffield, 42, and Sean Hornsby, 48—were all found guilty of a separate heroin trafficking case. Sentencing is set to take place on May 12 and 13.

Darren Towler's spiral after championship

Darren Towler [photo credit: Sport Fakt]

Towler was an English fighter who scored victories across a few platforms. In 2011, he won the vacant Ultimate Challenge MMA (UCMMA) heavyweight championship after delivering a beatdown to his challenger Ben Smith. The fight ended in a doctor stoppage and was the biggest win of Towler's career. However, things started to take a turn for the worse.

Down the line, Towler was caught transporting ectasy in a pub parking lot in Newcastle. Additionally, authorities found cocaine and cash on his person when was pulled over in Citroen Berlingo during a police operation. And in 2016, the English fighter was jailed for three years for possession of 2,000 ectasy pills, 12 grams of cocaine, and £2,300 in cash.

Below is a report of the incident by the Newcastle Chronicle:

That same year, Towler was involved in a group meant to be charged with trafficking heroin; however, after a four-week trial, only he was found not guilty.

The 'Powerhouse' fought in the heavyweight division and ended his professional MMA career in 2017 with 10 wins and 8 losses. There was a return attempt when Bellator began their European series in 2019. He was set to fight Karl Etherington on the preliminary card, but that bout was canceled.

