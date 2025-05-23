David Benavidez previews Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match: "He might get hurt"

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to face each other on Sept. 13. Months ahead of the fight, fellow Mexican boxer David Benavidez shared his thoughts on this highly anticipated matchup.

The fight will be for Canelo's undisputed super middleweight status and titles. Throughout his career, 'Bud' has fought in several weight classes and has won championships in four different divisions, from lightweight to light middleweight. Currently, he holds the title of WBA junior middleweight champion.

Given Crawford's experience and fight IQ, Benavidez expressed confidence in Crawford's ability to defeat Alvarez. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Mexican Monster' said:

"I think if anybody has a chance to beat Canelo, I think it's Terence Crawford. His IQ is on another level, great fighter, and he's strong. It's just that it's a lot of weight. I wouldn't be surprised if Terence Crawford wins. I wouldn't be surprised if he loses either."

He added:

"Terence Crawford, when he went up against the best opposition like Errol Spence, he showed what f**king level he's on and what type of dog he is. So, I don't know. You really have to let these fights play out to see what happens. He might get hurt. That sh*t might activate him to come back strong."

Check out David Benavidez's comments below:

Former rivals predict Canelo Alvarez to win against Terence Crawford

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who fought Canelo Alvarez in May 2017, recently shared his thoughts on his former rival’s upcoming fight against Terence Crawford. In their latest fights, Alvarez won the IBF middleweight title by defeating William Scull, and Crawford won the WBA junior middleweight title by defeating Israil Madrimov.

Taking this into consideration, in a recent interview with Fight Hype, Chavez Jr. talked about this fight, saying:

"I always think that Canelo has a good performance, but the last one, not good. Don’t look good, his opponent and him don’t make a entertaining fight. I think Canelo is the favourite of this fight, it’s still a big [task] beating Crawford, and I don’t know how Crawford is now. His last performance don’t look good, so I pick Canelo."

Check out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s comments on Canelo Alvarez below:

